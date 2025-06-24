Author and TV star Ruth Jones performed to a packed Aberaeron Memorial Hall on Thursday, 19 June, when she joined the town’s independent bookshop Gwisgo Bookworm for the launch of her new novel, ‘By Your Side’.
Lampeter actor Gillian Elisa ensured plenty of laughter as she interviewed Ruth on stage. Ruth then led Gillian in an impromptu duet of ‘Calon Lân’. The crowd joined, threatening to raise the rafters.
Ruth Jones revealed that ‘By Your Side,’ her fourth novel published by Penguin, was inspired by Thomas Hardy’s ‘Mayor of Casterbridge’. It revolves around a secret that, had it been shared, would have transformed the characters’ lives.
Niki and Karen Brewer of Gwisgo Bookworm said: “It was a joy to host Ruth, fresh from her recent BAFTA success. The event sold out a month ahead and Aberaeron has been buzzing with anticipation for weeks.
“Ruth dashed from the Cardiff set of ‘The Other Bennet Sister’, currently filming for BBC, and had to return the same night, but made time to speak to everyone individually as she signed and dedicated their copy of her book. With the books she signed for the shop backstage, that was over 300 signatures.”
Ruth’s novels are different from her TV scripts such as ‘Stella’ and ‘Gavin & Stacey’, but still focused on people and relationships. Her previous book, ‘Love Untold’, is partly set in New Quay, but ‘By Your Side’ is set in Scotland and the Aberaeron audience, including a couple of native Scots, were impressed by Ruth’s Scottish accent when reading in the voice of main character, Linda.
On stage, Ruth and Gillian quickly fell into the repartee they shared on an episode of Welsh learner’s programme, ‘Iaith ar Daith’. Asked why she had decided to learn Welsh, Ruth answered: “Well, I am Welsh and it is our language, our culture.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.