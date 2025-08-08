MUSIC fans will flock to Aberystwyth over the bank holiday weekend as the Big Tribute Festival returns to Lovesgrove.
The three-day music event is packed with tribute artists, local acts and much more draws people to the region from far and wide.
This year’s event will take place between 22 and 24 August with three live stages.
The main stage brings several of the best tribute acts from across the world to Aberystwyth with this year being no exception.
From INXS GB, Bruce Juice (Springsteen), Kazabian, Ohasis, Quo-incidence (Status Quo), Dua Live (Lipa), Aladdinsane (Bowie), Dann Budd (Robbie Williams), The Bohemians (Queen) to Abba Revival and UB40 tribute, Rats in the Kitchen, there promises to be something for most musical tastes.
The Other Stage has become a real firm favourite with our Big Tribute faithful, perfectly timed to start as the main stage finishes to keep the music going all weekend.
Showcasing the best local acts and other bands from around Wales and elsewhere in the UK, it’s also home to the festival bar!
The third stage is The Little Rockers Stage, a dedicated entertainment space with live performances including pop tributes, magicians, puppet shows, circus skills, jugglers, discos and much more.
Along with the acts, there are several trading stalls on the festival site and many of those attending choose to camp for the three days, bringing a carnival atmosphere to the fields along the A44.
Organisers say: “By using the finest tribute bands available, The Big Tribute delivers an affordable, accessible and great value weekend festival experience, without compromising on quality or feel good factor.
“So, whether you’re a local resident, seasoned festival-goer, holidaymaker or Aber graduate organising a reunion, The Big Tribute invites you to Lovesgrove, Aberystwyth this August to enjoy a weekend of live music, free camping and fun with festival friends old and new.
“As well as the fabulous fantasy line up of live music, The Big Tribute will go the extra mile to ensure you have a truly authentic festival experience, with a second stage full of the best local acts, our little rocker’s zone, a full scale ale and cider festival (all charged at the prices you’d expect to pay in your local), games & inflatables, local traders, plus lots of quality food outlets to tempt your taste buds. Oh, and free camping & parking of course!
“It goes without saying that all the usual festival amenities will be provided – toilets (clean ones and plenty of them!), first aid, security and lots of friendly, helpful staff. You can be sure you’ll be well looked after as well as well entertained at The Big Tribute festival.”
The main arena sees performances take place each day between 1pm and 1am.
There are still weekend and day tickets available for the weekend event, which are sold through Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Adult weekend tickets cost £110, with children and young people between £25 and £40.
Day tickets cost between £45 and £50 for adults, depending on the day, with children from £5.
