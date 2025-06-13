A man has been handed a suspended jail term for assaulting a woman in Cardigan.
Raymond Fisher, of 16 Pentridge Close, Nythe, Swindon, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 68-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing in May to assaulting Suzanne Dlucik in Parcllyn on 21 August 2021.
Magistrates sentenced Fisher to 24 weeks in jail suspended for 24 months.
Magistrate said the sentence was suspended because Fisher was of “previously good character” and had shown remorse over the incident including seeking voluntary help to address issues.
Fisher was also handed a community order to include mental health treatment, rehabilitation, and 250 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.