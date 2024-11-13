A Ceredigion man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for producing and selling counterfeit DVDs.
David Robert Thomas, 47, from Sarnau, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Monday, 11 November, where he was handed a 20 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Thomas pleaded guilty to charges of producing and selling counterfeit DVDs following a successful case brought by Ceredigion County Council’s Trading Standards Service.
The court heard how Thomas had been making and selling counterfeit DVDs for a number of years.
He had set up seven websites, had used a number of bank and PayPal accounts including those of his family members, and had created for himself a sophisticated online home business producing and selling counterfeit DVDs.
The market value of the goods Thomas sold was estimated at £150,000.
Confiscation and forfeiture proceedings will now commence against Thomas to recover money made through criminal activity.
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: “Counterfeiting is often thought of as a victimless crime but when someone sells fake goods they harm the local economy by undermining legitimate retail businesses and traders.
“This result sends out a clear message that the sale of counterfeit goods will not be tolerated.”