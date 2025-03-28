A Talgarreg man will be sentenced in April after appearing in court to admit using a gun to kill badgers.
Sion Davis, of Cwm Bach, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of using a firearm to kill badgers, and wilfully killing badgers on land near to Caemawr, Esgairdawe, Llandeilo on 6 January this year.
Davis also pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with a badger sett by damaging it on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Davis is due to be sentenced for the offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.