A Llanbedrog woman will stand trial later this year after denying charges of assault and harassment.
Fflur Morgan, of Kroonstad, Ty’n Pwll, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.
The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to the harassment of Carol and Timothy Twells in Llanbedrog between 17 September and 7 October last year.
Morgan also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Carol Twells on 17 September last year.
Morgan did admit a charge of damaging a flower pot and a door on 7 October 2024.
Morgan is due to stand trial on the charges at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 8 August, where she will also be sentenced for the criminal damage offence.
She was remanded on conditional bail.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.