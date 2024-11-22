A Talsarn man has appeared in court charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Joel Evans, of Tegfan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 20 November.
The 22-year-old is charged with the sexual assault by touching of a woman aged 16 or over in Aberystwyth on 25 February 2020.
Evans is also charged with the rape of a woman aged 16 or over in Llanddewi Brefi on 30 October 2022.
No pleas were entered by Evans to either charge at the hearing.
Evans is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 20 December.
Magistrates remanded Evans on conditional bail until that hearing date.