A Talsarn man has been sent back to jail by magistrates after appearing in court to admit breaching supervision requirements following his release from prison.
Michael John Brown, of Glan Y Thames, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.
The 65-year-old admitted a charge of failing comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to reside as instructed on both 20 February and 2 March this year.
Magistrates handed Brown a prison sentence of seven days for the breaches.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious” because of Brown’s “deliberate and continuous failure to comply” with the supervision requirements.
Brown was also ordered to pay court costs of £60.