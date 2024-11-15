A Talybont man has been fined for using threatening behaviour and criminal damage.
Leonard Loveridge, of Gwelfryn, Birkenhead Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Lance Morris on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 16 June this year.
Loveridge also admitted damaging a car belonging to Mr Morris during the same incident as well as a charge of obstructing Pc Dimolarev in Laura Place on the same day.
Magistrates handed Loveridge a fine of £300 and ordered him to pay compensation of £150.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £280.