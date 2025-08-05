A Tanygrisiau man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny possession of an XL Bully dog.
Craig Rowlands, of 17, Bloc 3, Hafan Deg, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.
The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to possession of an XL Bully fighting dog in Tanygrisiau on 30 April.
Rowlands is due to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 3 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.