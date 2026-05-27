This year Richard celebrates 40 years since graduating from the Royal College of Music and making his London debut at the Purcell Room. But his story is not a conventional one. Raised in a working-class family in Brighton, he struggled at school with undiagnosed autism and ADHD. Yet alongside those challenges came an extraordinary early focus. By his early teens he was composing prolifically, passing Grade 8 guitar, cello and theory at an unusually early age. He led the cello section of Brighton Youth Orchestra, and toured with them in Portugal as soloist in the Concierto de Aranjuez. He had also started playing floor spots in local folk clubs and was double bassist in a busy bluegrass band.