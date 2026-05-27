A woman has been fined by magistrates for criminal damage at an Aberporth caravan park.
Sarah Challinor, of 8 Lillington Grove, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.
The 42-year-old was found guilty of damaging property to the value of £3,247.13 at Helyg Fach Caravan Park in Aberporth on 27 October 2024.
Challinor was fined £80 and ordered to pay compensation of £500.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £650 and a £32 victim fund surcharge.
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