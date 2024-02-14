A MAESYCRUGIAU man has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after admitting driving with cannabis in his system.
Benjamin Mattocks, of Caravan, Llwynpur, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 February.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of an Audi A4 on the A487 at Tanygroes on 14 September last year.
Laboratory tests showed Mattocks had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Mattocks was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.