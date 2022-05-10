Teen charged with sexual assault
Tuesday 10th May 2022 11:37 am
Aberystwyth Justice Centre (Cambrian News )
A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of two women in Aberystwyth.
Joseph Wild, of Bull Farm Cottage, Kenley, Shrewsbury, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 May.
The 19-year-old is charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female in Aberystwyth on 30 May last year.
Wild is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a hearing on 2 June.
