A teenager from Trawsgoed has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention in an Aberystwyth University car park.
Owen Jack Howard, of 3 Gernant Cottages, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 18 December.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta without due care and attention at the Edward Llwyd Building car park at Aberystwyth University on 3 July this year.
A Volvo parked in the car park was damaged during the incident, the court heard.
Howard also admitted a charge of failing to stop after a road accident.
Magistrates fined Howard £80 and endorsed his driving licence with five penalty points.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.