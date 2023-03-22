A LLANBADARN Fawr teenager has been banned from driving for 56 days by magistrates after being clocked driving at 70mph through Llanon.
Osian Lloyd Bebb-Worrall, of Manor Hall, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 23 March.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to the speeding charge at the court hearing.
The court heard that the 18-year-old was clocked by police laser travelling at 70mph in a Vauxhall Corsa SXi through the 30mph limit A487 in Llanon on 17 August last year at 10.43pm.
Magistrates ordered a discretionary disqualification from driving for Bebb-Worrall for 56 days.
Magistrates also fined Bebb-Worrall £120.
Bebb-Worrall must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.