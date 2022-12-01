AN ABERYSTWYTH teenager who was found in the Royal Pier in possession of five different blades has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Benjamin Evans, of Jasper House, Great Darkgate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing a blade without good reason at the Royal Pier on Marine Terrace in Aberystwyth on 13 November.
The court heard Evans was found in possession of a razor, an 8.5 inch locking knife, a Stanley knife with a blade, a multitool with a blade, and another blue blade.
Magistrates made Evans the subject of a 12 month community order to include 60 hours of unpaid work.
Evans must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Magistrates also made a forfeiture and destruction order for all five blades.