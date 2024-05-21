A teenager who caused a crash in Ffostrasol which injured a woman has been banned from the road and handed a community order.
Celyn Jones, of 24 Heol Waungron, Carway, Kidwelly, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.
The court heard that Jones caused serious injury to Elen Ann Morgan following a crash on the A486 at Ffostrasol on 17 September 2022.
Jones was disqualified from driving for 12 months and handed a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.