An Aberystwyth woman has been fined after pleading guilty to using threatening behaviour and obstructing a police officer.
Georgia Simpson, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing two police officers in the execution of their duty and using threatening or abusive behaviour in Aberystwyth on 19 September.
Simpson was fined £40 for each of the offences.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.