THREE men have appeared before Swansea Crown Court, pleading not guilty to kidnap and wounding charges following an incident in Llanybydder.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a property in the Brynteg area of Llanybydder on 26 August following reports of an assault.
Mohammad Comrie, 22, from Leeds, Faiz Shah, 22, from Bradford, and Elijah Ogunnubi-Sime, 20, from Wallington, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday.
A trial date has been set for 17 February 2025 and all three will remain in custody.
Police say the victim attended hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been discharged.