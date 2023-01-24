A Llanybydder man has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Gethin Davies, of Glantren Fawr, Gwrdy Mawr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Suzuki Swift on the A485 between Lampeter and Llanybydder on 8 September last year.
Tests showed that Davies had benzoylecgonine - the major metabolite of cocaine - in his blood at a level that exceeded the prescribed limit.
Magistrates disqualified Davies from driving for three years.
Magistrates also imposed a fine of £123.
Davies was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £45.