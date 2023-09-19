A Llangoedmor man has been banned from the road for three years and handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a drug driving charge,
Joseph Caswell, of Stagwood, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.
The court heard that the 46-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Nissan Pathfinder on the B4570 at Llangoedmor on 6 May this year.
Blood tests showed that Caswell had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Caswell from driving for 36 months.
Caswell was also fined £40 and handed a community order to include up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
Caswell must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114,