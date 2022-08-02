Three year ban for drug driving
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Tuesday 2nd August 2022 9:39 am
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A LLANDDEWI Brefi man has banned from the road for three years after admitting drug-driving.
Nathan Parks, of Arwel, pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his system on Penglais Road in Aberystywth on 9 January this year when he appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
Parks, 25, also pleaded guilty to possession of 4.1g of cannabis.
Magistrates disqualified Parks from driving for three years and fined him £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |