A NEBO man who drove with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years.
Daniel Massey, of Pwllglas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 February.
The court heard the 30-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a BMW 318 on the A482 at Temple Bar on 29 October last year.
Tests showed that Massey had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Massey, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for three years.
Magistrates also imposed a £346 fine.
Massey must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £138.