A Trawsfynydd man has been handed a two year road ban after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to provide a specimen to police and driving without a licence, MOT or insurance.
Jordan Swaine, of 3 Madryn House, Ty’r Llan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis at Stoke hospital on 10 August.
Swaine also admitted using a car without an MOT or insurance and without a licence at Trawsfynydd, also on 10 August.
Swaine was disqualified from driving for 24 months and handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge.