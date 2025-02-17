A Trawsfynydd woman who stole a bracelet in Bow Street has been fined by magistrates.
Phoebe Walker, of Awelfryn, Fronwynion Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a Pandora bracelet worth £260 from Shaynna Vidamour in Bow Street on 20 July last year.
Walker also pleaded guilty to a charge of the harassment of Shaynna Vidamour in Aberystwyth between 7 May and 21 September last year.
Magistrates fined Walker £200.
Walker was ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the victim and was made the subject of a two year restraining order.
Walker must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.