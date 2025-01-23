A Trawsgoed man has appeared in court charged with assault and causing grievous bodily harm with intent on two people in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
Ieuan Phillips, of Caerdilo, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 20 January.
The 24-year-old is accused of assaulting Saviour Orok in Aberystwyth on 18 January.
On the same day, also in Aberystwyth, Phillips is also accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Robert Whitehouse with intent.
No plea was entered at the hearing to either charge.
Phillips is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail, with conditions including not to be drunk in a public place, until that date.