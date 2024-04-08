A Trawsgoed man has appeared in court charged with three counts of witness tampering.
Russell Phillips, of Central Wing, Trawscoed Mansion, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 5 April.
The 44-year-old is charged with intimidating Tom Knibb in Aberystwyth between 16 December and 17 February by “contacting him on social media by sending messages referring to an ongoing investigation and making threats.”
He faces the same charge against Michael Kennedy on 13 December last year, and the same against Laura King between 21 November and 25 December last year.
Phillips is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 May.
Magistrates remanded Phillips on conditional bail until that hearing date.