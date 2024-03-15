A Trefechan man has been fined after admitting using threatening behaviour.
Alexander Magasich, of Flat 2, Bryneithin, Queens Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 March.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Hadyn Bradley-Davies on Penparcau Road, Aberystwyth on 19 January.
Magasich was fined £653 and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £261.