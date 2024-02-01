A TREFECHAN woman has been banned from the road for a year after pleading guilty to drug driving.
Carol Rees, of Flat 13, Maes y Mor, Pen yr Angor, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 50-year-old was stopped while driving on Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 11 July.
Laboratory tests showed that Rees had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Rees from driving for 12 months and fined her £116.
Rees must also pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.