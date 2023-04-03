A TREFENTER man who damaged a lorry while driving on the A487 has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention and failing to after a road accident.
Rowan Hayfield, of Ty Newydd, Moriah, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 March.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in a Vauxhall Movano on the A487 Abersywtyth to Talybont road on 17 August last year.
He also admitted failing to stop after a road accident in which damage was caused to a HGV Scania lorry.
Hayfield was fined £246 and handed six penalty points.
He must also pay £110 costs and a £98 surcharge.