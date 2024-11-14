A Tregaron man who overtook a cyclist “at an unsafe distance and speed as another vehicle was approaching in the opposite direction” in a car with no MOT has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 13 November that Paul Riches, of 6 Maesamlwg, was driving a Citreon DS4 on the A482 between Ystrad Aeron and Aberaeron on 17 May this year.
The court heard that the 55-year-old “conducted an overtake manoeuvre on the pedal cyclist at an unsafe distance and speed as another vehicle was approaching in the opposite direction.”
Checks showed the car had no MOT.
Riches was fined £115 and handed four penalty points.
He must also pay £110 costs and a £46 surcharge.