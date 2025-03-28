A Tregaron man will be sentenced in April after appearing in court to plead guilty to damaging a badger sett and being in possession of a dead badger.
Gwynli Edwards, of Lletemddu, Stags Head, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to interfering with a badger sett by damaging it on land near to Caemawr, Esgairdawe, Llandeilo on 6 January this year.
Edwards also pleaded guilty to a charge of being in possession of a dead badger on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Edwards is due to be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 16 April and was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.