A Tregaron man has been cleared of a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a man in an Aberystwyth pub.
Aeron Pavelin, previously of Glasfryn, Pentre, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court earlier this year.
The 36-year-old had pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm upon Jason Spencer at Bar 46 on Bridge Street, Aberystwyth on 13 December last year.
Pavelin was found not guilty following the trial.
