A Tre’r Ddol man will be sentenced later this month after appearing in court to admit breaching a stalking order three times in two weeks.
Stephen Smith, of Yr Hen Capel, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to three breaches of a stalking order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on 11 December last year.
Smith breached the order by directly contacting the subject of the order on 14, 24 and 27 January.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Smith is now due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until the sentencing hearing.