Trial date set for Aberystwyth woman
Thursday 4th August 2022 7:00 am
An ABERYSTWYTH woman will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny charges of failing to comply with a community protection order and using threatening behaviour.
Cheryl Rix, of 60 Jasper House, Great Darkgate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
The 38-year-old denied the two charges stemming from an incident on Great Darkgate Street on 21 June this year, and will stand trial in Aberystwyth on 15 September.
