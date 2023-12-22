A Penrhiwllan man will face a trial in February after appearing in court to deny a charge of dangerous driving.
Emyr Hands-Davies, of Parcau Cottage, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 20 December.
The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle dangerously on Llyn y Fran Road in Llandysul on 21 July this year.
Hands-Davies is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 29 February.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.