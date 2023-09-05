AN ABERYSTWYTH woman and a Cardigan man have been charged with affray stemming from an incident in Aberystwyth last year.
Rosemary Penny, of 13 Alexandra Halls, and Luke Griffiths, of Flat 10, 9 Pendre, are jointly charged with affray on North Parade on 26 October 2022.
Penny, 21, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 August, but 29-year-old Griffiths failed to appear.
A warrant was issued for Griffiths’ arrest.
Penny is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 29 September.