Two drivers who were caught driving at more than 50mph through Capel Bangor on the same day during a mobile speed camera operation have been fined.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 27 November that Rachel Thomas, of Lluest Wen, Llanbadarn Road, Aberystwyth was clocked by laser travelling at 52mph on the A44 through Capel Bangor on 29 April this year.
The 68-year-old was fined £100, handed three penalty points, and must pay a £40 surcharge.
In a separate case, the court heard that on the same day, Peter Williams, of Bryn Hyfryd, Ponterwyd was clocked driving at 53mph.
The 57-year-old was also fined £100, handed three penalty points, and must pay a £40 surcharge.