Two men have been held in custody charged with cocaine and cannabis supply charges in Ceredigion.
Jordan Howden, of 24 Maes y Deri, Lampeter, and Robert Walters, of Llawrynuadd, Llandeilo, both appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.
Howden, 26, and 38-year-old Walters are both charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis in Ceredigion between February and May this year.
The pair are also both charged with conspiring with others to supply cocaine in Ceredigion over the same dates.
Neither Howden nor Walters entered pleas at the hearing.
They are next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 26 May.
The pair were remanded in custody until that date.
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