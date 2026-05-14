A Lampeter man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Mathew Lixton, of Flat 5, Y Deri, North Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
The court heard that the 35-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Ford Focus on Temple Terrace in Lampeter at 6pm on Saturday, 20 December last year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Lixton had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Lixton from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £120.
Lixton, who pleaded guilty at the hearing, must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
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