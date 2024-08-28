Two men have been handed community orders after both admitted assaulting a man in an Aberystwyth pub.
Liam Morgan, of 26 Heol Pen y Foel, Coed-y-Cwm, Pontypridd, and Martin Lewis, of 155 Alma Street, Abertillery, both appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.
Morgan, 29, and 43-year-old Lewis both pleaded guilty to assaulting Benjamin Williams at Harley’s Bar on Eastgate on 21 February this year.
Magistrates handed both men a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
Each also must pay compensation to Mr Williams of £300.
They must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 each as well as each also paying a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.