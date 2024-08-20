TWO men have been sentenced for a series of offences committed in Borth earlier this month.
Police were called to Borth in the early hours of Tuesday, 13 August, following several reports of disorder in the village.
Kaine Powells, 23, of 40 Foundry Lane, Welshpool, and Thomas Richards, 24, of 19 Caer Road, Oswestry, appeared before magistrates in Aberystwyth on Wednesday, 14 August and pleaded guilty to criminal damage, burglary and theft.
Powells was handed a 12 month community order with Richards handed community orders for the offences.
Powells pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Ranger pick-up truck belonging to Paul Turner, a black BMW 3 Series belonging to Lawrence Glaus, and a vehicle belonging to Jannine Warwick.
Powells also admitted stealing a four-pack of Thatchers blackcurrant cider with three bottles of Rattler cider valued at £13.80 from the Tesco supermarket in Newtown on Monday, 12 August.
Richards pleaded guilty to damaging a door and fire alarm system belonging to Barcud Housing.
Both men also admitted breaking into High Street shop Y Lle and stealing ice cream.
Powells was ordered not to drink any alcohol and complete and 50 hours of unpaid work.
Richards was ordered to complete a non-residential alcohol treatment course.