Two men who stole more than £800 worth of alcohol from supermarkets in Lampeter will be sentenced later this month.
David Rees and Anthony Crosby, both of 66 Heol Amlwch, Llandaff North, Cardiff, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
Rees, 40, and 44-year-old Crosby both pleaded guilty to jointly stealing £425.95 worth of spirits from the Co-operative supermarket on Bridge Street in Lampeter on 19 September last year.
The pair also admitted jointly stealing £411.75 worth of spirits from the Sainsburys supermarket on Market Street in Lampeter on 10 October last year.
The case was adjourned for all-options sentencing reports to be prepared and the pair will be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.
