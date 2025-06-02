Lampeter Trees has raised £2,720 for the Wales Air Ambulance (WAA).
The company has supported the charity for five years and wanted to be part of its 24th birthday celebrations by hosting a Coffee and Cake event.
Its three directors, 87-year-old Islwyn Williams and sons Meirion and Emyr say “it’s an excellent service which deserves to be supported”.
Emyr added: “My brother-in-law was injured in a road crash a few years ago and airlifted to Morriston Hospital. As a family, we know what a dramatic difference it can make to a patient’s outcome.”
The tree surgery company was established in 1994 by Islwyn and Meirion, with Emyr joining a few years later.
Emyr said: “When you are working for companies like National Grid, with 11KV lines in your workspace, climbing trees with a chainsaw at your side, you need to know what you are doing.
“Risk assessments are important. We always plan ahead and do all we can to keep our teams safe. We use What Three Words for our locations, so if anything should happen it is easy to locate our people.
“Hopefully, we will never need to call on the WAA to come to our aid. But it is reassuring to know that if something should happen that the service is there.”
Lampeter Trees has raised £4,000 for the WAA since 2021.
Emyr said: “We are hugely grateful to our family and friends for supporting us each year. Everyone in our community is so generous.
“In January we fundraise for WAA by helping people get rid of their Christmas trees.
“We offer a wood chipping service at our site, with a minimum charge of £3.00, but people can donate more. That raises a couple of hundred pounds.
“When we heard about the Coffee and Cake event taking place, we decided to host one at our headquarters in Lampeter.
“We have quite a large meeting room and thought it would be a good opportunity to open our doors to the local community.
“A few ladies from Hathren Brownies did a fantastic job providing all the cakes and my mother, aunty and sister helped out too. Ann Davies supplied plants to sell and organised a raffle on the day.
“There must have been well over 100 people there on the day, we had incredible support which translated into lots of donations.”
Lampeter Trees raised £2,355 on the day, and their JustGiving page also generated another £365.
WAA Regional Fundraising Manager Abigail Severn said: “We are hugely grateful to Lampeter Trees for their continued support over the past five years!
“From chipping Christmas trees to baking cakes, the team are among our biggest supporters.
“We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone in Lampeter who came out to support our Charity and helped raise £2,720. Every penny really does count and will help save lives.”
WAA is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to patients, and transferring them to the most appropriate hospital for their illness/injury. It relies on public donations.
