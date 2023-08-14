Two men are due to appear in court in Aberystwyth later this week to answer a number of drug supply and possession charges in the town.
Lee Gallagher and Ethan Bablek-Land, both of whom have no address listed on court documents, are due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 16 August.
Gallagher, 36, and 19-year-old Bablek-Land are jointly charged with conspiring to supply cocaine in Aberystwyth between 29 and 31 December 2021.
Gallagher is also separately charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Aberystwyth between 20 and 29 March 2021 as well as possession of a quantity of cocaine on 31 March, also in Aberystwyth.
Bablek-Land is also separately charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Aberystwyth between 1 November and 31 December 2021, as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of ketamine during the same period, also in Aberystwyth.
He is also charged with offering to supply LSD in Aberystwyth between 23 November and 31 December 2021.