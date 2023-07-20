TWO men have been charged in connection with a serious incident in Llanidloes earlier this week.
Dyfed-Powys Police announced on Thursday morning that Wayne Butler, 36, and Stephen Dixon, 51, both of Valentine Court in Llanidloes have been charged with wounding with intent, false imprisonment and blackmail.
The charges come following an incident at Valentine Court, Great Oak Street, Llanidloes, on Monday 17 July.
A police spokesperson said: “Following a report on Monday afternoon, there was a police presence in the area, which continued throughout Tuesday.
“Following their arrest on Monday, we can confirm Wayne Butler, aged 36, and Stephen Dixon, aged 51, both of Valentine Court, were charged with wounding with intent, false imprisonment and blackmail, last night.
“Both have been remanded to Mold Magistrates Court this morning.
“No-one else is being sought in connection with the incident at this time.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the Valentine Court area between 3am and 4.30pm on Monday.
“Dyfed-Powys Police would like to thank the local community for their patience and apologise for any disruption caused.”
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: 23000645903.