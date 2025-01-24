Two teenagers will be sentenced in February after appearing in court to plead guilty to two assaults in Aberystwyth.
Charles Entwistle, of Old Park Farm, Whitaker Close, Exeter, and KC Indi, of 7 Whitethorn Ley, Bury St Edmonds, Suffolk, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
Entwistle, 18, and 19-year-old Indi each pleaded guilty to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Maye Carpenter and Toby Johnson on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 25 June 2023.
Magistrates adjourned the cases for all-option probation reports to be prepared.
Entwistle and Indi are due to be sentenced for the assaults at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
They were remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing hearing date.