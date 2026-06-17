A Tywyn man has been handed extra unpaid work after admitting breaching a community order.
Danny Evans, of Flat 2, Brig y Don, High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 34-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Dudley Magistrates' Court on 5 February by failing to attend a planned appointment on 25 February.
Magistrates added 20 hours of unpaid work to the original order for the breach.
No order was made for costs.
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