A Tywyn man has been handed extra unpaid work after admitting breaching a community order.

Danny Evans, of Flat 2, Brig y Don, High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.

The 34-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Dudley Magistrates' Court on 5 February by failing to attend a planned appointment on 25 February.

Magistrates added 20 hours of unpaid work to the original order for the breach.

No order was made for costs.