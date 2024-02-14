A TYWYN man who was caught drink driving in Bow Street has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year and a half.
Owain Lewis, of Erw Porthor Farm, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 February.
The court heard that the 29-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Land Rover Discovery on the A487 through Bow Street on 20 January.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Lewis had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Lewis from driving for 18 months and handed him a fine of £300.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge of £120.